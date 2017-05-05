The GCC bug affects you

This is a follow-up to my previous post about a bug in GCC. I was reading comments, and observed that some readers say that the example I used is rare, or artificial, or that it does not follow “good programming practices”. I want to give you another example.
I will be using a
vector of
shared_ptrs:
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<R>>;
I do not consider it a good idea in general, but I know people often do it: sometimes because this is simply the right thing to do, and sometimes because this gives them the feeling that they are relieved of any memory management issues.
Also, I will be using
std::make_shared to avoid subtle memory leaks, as described in Herb Sutter’s GotW #89. Let’s construct a vector storing two pointers:
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<R>> v {std::make_shared<R>(1), std::make_shared<R>(2)};
Now, what is
R? Something that is a resource-managing class, or at least looks like one, but also something that helps us test exception safety:
struct R { explicit R(int) { acquire_resource(); std::puts("create"); } R(R const&) = delete; // no copying, no moving ~R() { std::puts("destroy"); } };
Function
acquire_resource is implemented so that it succeeds upon the first call, and fails upon the second call: this emulates resource exhaustion:
void acquire_resource() { static int resources_exhausted = 0; if (resources_exhausted) throw std::runtime_error("failed"); else ++resources_exhausted; }
And this is enough to re-create our bug in GCC! Here is the full example:
#include <cstdio> #include <memory> #include <stdexcept> #include <vector> void acquire_resource() { static int resources_exhausted = 0; if (resources_exhausted) throw std::runtime_error("failed"); else ++resources_exhausted; } struct R { explicit R(int) { acquire_resource(); std::puts("create"); } R(R const&) = delete; // no copying, no moving ~R() { std::puts("destroy"); } }; int main() { try { std::vector<std::shared_ptr<R>> v {std::make_shared<R>(1), std::make_shared<R>(2)}; } catch (...) {} }
Here again, there is a temporary involved, although we cannot see it explicitly: a temporary of type
std::initialized_list<std::shared_ptr<R>>. Similarly, the destructor of a
std::shared_ptr<R> is skipped…
with some modification to your original code it works fine… I suspect that move semantics are not well defined in your example for class User and it might be a problem, also process was taking by value, which implied a copy
https://wandbox.org/permlink/ueoKwNy44h5dfvKe
Thanks. As you observe, there is a way to work around the bug. In fact, many ways. But in order to do it, you first need to know that you have hit the bug and are leaking resources. I am convinced that in a big application, when you rely on the C++ rules, you will not be able to spot that you have the problem.
BTW, there is nothing wrong with move semantics of
User: it follows the “Rule of Zero”: inherit special constructors and assignments from members. Your fix works, because instead of creating a temporary, you create an automatic variable
u. If use a temporary the bug is back:
https://wandbox.org/permlink/730IOc1OgoUZZ63a.
Bjarne said on cppcast, that this bug should be fixed yesterday 🙂